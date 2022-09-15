First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 5,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,891. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
