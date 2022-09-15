First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 5,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,891. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

