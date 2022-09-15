First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
SKYY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,487. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
