First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 230,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,487. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $564,000.

