First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the August 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
FTGC stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.47.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
