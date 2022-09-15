First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the August 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

FTGC stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,507,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,758,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,455,000 after purchasing an additional 425,238 shares during the last quarter.

