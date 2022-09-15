First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.01. 2,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.