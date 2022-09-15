First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.01. 2,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

