First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 1,186.1% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter.

