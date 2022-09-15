First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 1,186.1% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.84.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
