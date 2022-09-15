First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 3.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.08 and last traded at $85.27. Approximately 13,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.
