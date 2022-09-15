First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 3.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

FTXN traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,911. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.