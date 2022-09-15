First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

