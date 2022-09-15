First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 69,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

