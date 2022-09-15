First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 69,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

