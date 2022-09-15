First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RNSC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.
First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
