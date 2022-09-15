FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
FirstService Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$164.41 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$145.76 and a 52 week high of C$256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.56.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
See Also
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.