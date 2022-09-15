FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FirstService Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$164.41 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$145.76 and a 52 week high of C$256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.56.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

FirstService Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,618,600. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,073,390. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,618,600.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.