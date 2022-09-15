Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.42. 128,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,404. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

