Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 136,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,251,063 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Fisker Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,547,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after buying an additional 167,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Fisker by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after buying an additional 2,317,444 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fisker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 667,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

