Fisker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,975 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical volume of 29,231 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Fisker Stock Performance

Fisker stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 479,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,063. Fisker has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,547,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,444 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fisker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 667,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fisker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

