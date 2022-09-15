FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $52.10. 98,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 69,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,657,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $927,000.

