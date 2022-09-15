Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). 232,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,974% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.97. The company has a market capitalization of £30.92 million and a P/E ratio of 140.18.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

