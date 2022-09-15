Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortinet by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 253,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

