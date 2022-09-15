Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCPT. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.