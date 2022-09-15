Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Down 0.6%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.20. 23,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 208,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the last quarter.

