Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

