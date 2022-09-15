Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $9.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
