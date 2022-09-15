Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. Fraport has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

