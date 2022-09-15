Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 642.7% in August

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 642.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Barclays boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,982. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.