FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 26,432 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGLD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

