FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Cut by Analyst

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tate & Lyle’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

