G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 970,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

