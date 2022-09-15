GameCredits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,340.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $6,340.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025744 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00287676 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023972 BTC.
GameCredits Profile
GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.
GameCredits Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
