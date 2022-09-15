Garde Capital Inc. Sells 151 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $285.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

