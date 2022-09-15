GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Down 4.3%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDIFF)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.