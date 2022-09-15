Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.00.

Geberit Stock Down 1.4 %

GBERY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Geberit has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $82.63.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

