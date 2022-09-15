Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Acquires $97,676.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 18,784 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 144,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,961. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Generation Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 15.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBIO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

