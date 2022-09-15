Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.