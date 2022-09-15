Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of GCO stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $73.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
See Also
