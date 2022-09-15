Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Gentex were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,211. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

