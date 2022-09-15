Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 145.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

