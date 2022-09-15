Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Down 3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 3,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

