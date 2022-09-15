Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Down 2.3%

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 5,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.