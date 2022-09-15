GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

GitLab Stock Down 2.4 %

GTLB traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 70,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,413. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

