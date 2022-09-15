Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $166.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

