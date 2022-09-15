Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 22.17% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $48,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

