Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 708,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

