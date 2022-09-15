GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

GMS Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $42.42 on Thursday. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.