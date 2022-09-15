GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6,601.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,564. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.