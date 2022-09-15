GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 14,267 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7,926.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 14,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.