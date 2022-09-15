GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 58,213 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 55,974.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,213 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,031.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 929,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 846,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.