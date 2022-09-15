GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 132,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

