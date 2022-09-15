GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 323,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

