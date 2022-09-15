GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

