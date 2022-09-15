GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.62 and a 200-day moving average of $413.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

