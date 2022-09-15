GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 275 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

