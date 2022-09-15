GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

