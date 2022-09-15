GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 1184306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

GGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

